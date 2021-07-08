Kiefer Sutherland Is Playing Another President in His Next Big TV Role

Watch : Kiefer Sutherland Lists Presidential Faves

It's safe to say there's something presidential about Kiefer Sutherland.

On Thursday, July 7, Showtime revealed that the 54-year-old actor will be joining the network's highly anticipated anthology series, The First Lady. According to the announcement, Kiefer will be starring opposite Gillian Anderson as he's been cast as Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 32nd President of the United States.

Showtime shared on Twitter, ".@RealKiefer is joining the cast of the star-studded anthology series #TheFirstLady as FDR."

Back in February, Gillian made headlines when she landed the role of Eleanor Roosevelt in the First Lady-centric series. Since then, we've been eager to learn who would play the longest-serving president. So, we can't help but be excited by Kiefer's casting, especially since he previously won our hearts as unexpected president Tom Kirkman in the ABC (and then later Netflix) political thriller, Designated Survivor.

Of course, this new drama isn't just about the Roosevelts, as season one is said to also follow the journeys of Michelle Obama (played by Viola Davis) and Betty Ford (played by Michelle Pfeiffer).