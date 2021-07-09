12 Free People Items Every Woman Should Own

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Yes, we love staying on top of trends, but it's also essential to have wardrobe staples in your closet. These are the pieces you can wear with those trendy items that are great for layering and on their own. Free People has so many iconic, durable pieces that are truly indispensable to your wardrobe.

There's a reason that they continue making so many of their staple products season after season. Well, there are actually many reasons. Keep on scrolling to see the must-have Free People items that every woman should have and why we adore them so much.