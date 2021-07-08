See Morgan Stewart Star in Husband Jordan McGraw's "SHE" Music Video

Watch : Necessary Realness: Get REAL With Morgan Stewart Q&A

"SHE" must really like this!

E! News' personality Morgan Stewart is the inspiration behind husband Jordan McGraw's catchy new single "SHE," and the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host even stars in the sweet music video, which premiered on July 8.

Set on a Wheel of Fortune stage, Jordan shows off his acting prowess playing multiple personas: a mustached cowboy contestant H.B., nerdy player Clarence and scene-stealing goth teen Sid, as well as the slick game show host who enters with Morgan on his arm.

Morgan, who gave birth to daughter Row in Feb. 2021, showed off her hot body in a teal sequin mini dress. Fans on Youtube were quick to praise Morgan's "stunning" and "fabulous" physique. It's no wonder Morgan is the object of affection for Jordan's four onscreen alter-egos!

With a chorus of "She likes to talk in her sleep / She likes to fight in her sleep," the infectious track proves that concertgoers will be dancing in their seats while watching Jordan perform alongside the Jonas Brothers later this year.