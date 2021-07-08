See the Sweet Birthday Gift Travis Barker Gave Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Bonds With Travis Barker's Kids During Beach Trip

What's her age again?

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker proved it's never too soon to become a budding musician! It appears the rocker gifted girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick with a state-of-the-art drum set in honor of her ninth birthday today, July 8.

Travis shared an adorable video of Penelope beginning to play while mom Kourtney laughs alongside her. "Happy Birthday Penelope!!!" Travis captioned on Instagram Stories with a party hat emoji.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has also become more musical lately, as Travis' daughter Alabama Barker posted a video of Kourt and Travis playing "Heart and Soul" together on the piano. From music studio session visits to family vacays, the Poosh founder has been getting more and more serious with Travis since their longtime friendship turned romantic in Dec. 2020.

"They truly have a bond like no other," an insider told E! News in April 2021. "No one has seen her feel this way about a man in a very long time….She has expressed she would absolutely marry him."