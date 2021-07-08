Sex/Life Stars Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos' Flirty Instagram Comments Are Almost Too Hot to Handle

The two have been practically non-stop with their adorable displays of affection after falling for each other while on set and going public with their romance in December 2020.

"I said, 'Well, that's a tall drink of water,'" Shahi recalled to People. "When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him. We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas, and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more."