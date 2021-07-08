Tristan Thompson Angers Fans With Flirty Comment on Ex Khloe Kardashian's Photo

It looks like someone is trying to get back in Khloe Kardashian's good graces—and that someone is Tristan Thompson.
While the on-and-off couple recently called it quits again, one look at the Good American co-founder's Instagram comment section would have you thinking otherwise. On Wednesday, July 9, Khloe was apparently reminiscing about the beach because she posted a seaside photo of herself, writing, "Day dreaming of being here." Meanwhile, fans were fixated on a comment left by her basketball pro ex: three heart-eye emojis. Uh, Tristan, whatcha doing?
Naturally, those three emojis caused quite a stir with fans flocking to the comments to weigh in—many unfavorably. One comment read, "Leave her alone." Another urged, "Block him sis!"
This is not the first time since their breakup made headlines that Tristan has made some kind of public display of affection. For her 37th birthday in June, he called her "not just an amazing partner, mommy and best friend but also being the kindest, caring and most loving human being I've ever met" in an Instagram tribute. "Your love and spirit is contagious to all who've met you," he wrote. "Thank you for always being there for me and putting our family first. I love you so much. Have an amazing day."
Meanwhile, just a week earlier, E! News confirmed Khloe had broken up with him. "They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired," a source close to her explained to E! News. "Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She's done and says she will not go back."
Still, that's not to say it's been easy for the reality star, who, according to a source close to the family, is "extremely disappointed in how things have played out with Tristan."
"She has spent so much time and energy on their relationship and was hopeful for the future," the source said. "To see that Tristan hasn't changed at all after all of this is truly heartbreaking."