Britney Spears Is Feeling "Relieved" as Members of Her Inner Circle Resign From Conservatorship

Watch : Britney Spears' Attorney of 13 Years Resigns--What's Going On?

Britney Spears is feeling stronger amid the recent shake-up on her team.

Following Larry Rudolph stepping down this week as her manager, in addition to her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III, asking to no longer represent her, a source connected to the pop star exclusively tells E! News on Wednesday, July 7 that Britney feels these moves are steps in the right direction.

"She's finally feeling hopeful about the future," the insider shares. "She thinks people are resigning because they know she is speaking the truth. She is relieved her attorney resigned and hopes that if she can pick her own lawyer, it means the judge is leaning towards terminating the conservatorship."

The source continues, "She's trying to be patient and see what happens. She is happy that things are starting to happen, and that the truth has finally come out."

Paperwork obtained by E! News on Tuesday, July 6, stated that Samuel, who has served as the star's attorney since her conservatorship began in 2008, "hereby resigns as court-appointed counsel" for the 39-year-old "Stronger" singer.