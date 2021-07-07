Gwen StefaniRoyal NewsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

American Horror Stories Announces A-List Cast With Paris Jackson and Many More in New Teaser

On Wednesday, July 7, American Horror Story spin-off American Horror Stories unveiled its haunting cast list, featuring Matt Bomer, Paris Jackson, Kaia Gerber and more.

By Samantha Bergeson Jul 07, 2021 10:23 PM
TVAmerican Horror StoryMatt BomerRyan MurphyParis JacksonNetflixKaia Gerber
A graveyard of A-listers. 

American Horror Story spinoff series, appropriately named American Horror Storiesis set to premiere July 15 on FX on Hulu, and fans just received a striking new sliver of what to expect from the anthology series. On July 7, the official American Horror Story Twitter page shared a roster of incredible talent, including Kaia GerberParis JacksonMatt Bomer, Danny TrejoSierra McCormick, Kyle Reid SilversteinNaomi Grossman and more in roles ranging from Tipper Gore to Larry Bitterman.

"And this isn't even the half of it," the tweet reads as latex-clad figures move about a static stage.

With at least one episode set in AHSMurder HouseStories already released a haunting teaser on June 23, following creator Ryan Murphy's own cast reveal on Instagram featuring the "Fantastic Four" team of Glee's Kevin McHalePose's Dyllón BurnsideRiverdale's Charles Melton and The Prom's Nico Greetham

AH Stories "is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode," according to FX Chairman John Landgraf

As for AHS proper, season 10 is shaping up to be one for the books with plenty of shocking casting moves with stars like Macaulay CulkinSarah PaulsonEvan PetersBillie Lourd and Kathy Bates.

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry & Meghan's Former Chief of Staff Speaks Out About Couple

2

Paris Jackson & More A-Listers Join American Horror Stories

3

Jamie Lynn Spears Makes Another Public Plea Amid Britney Controversy

American Horror Stories premieres with back-to-back episodes on July 15 exclusively on FX on Hulu.

