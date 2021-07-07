American Horror Stories Announces A-List Cast With Paris Jackson and Many More in New Teaser

Watch : Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

A graveyard of A-listers.

American Horror Story spinoff series, appropriately named American Horror Stories, is set to premiere July 15 on FX on Hulu, and fans just received a striking new sliver of what to expect from the anthology series. On July 7, the official American Horror Story Twitter page shared a roster of incredible talent, including Kaia Gerber, Paris Jackson, Matt Bomer, Danny Trejo, Sierra McCormick, Kyle Reid Silverstein, Naomi Grossman and more in roles ranging from Tipper Gore to Larry Bitterman.

"And this isn't even the half of it," the tweet reads as latex-clad figures move about a static stage.

With at least one episode set in AHS' Murder House, Stories already released a haunting teaser on June 23, following creator Ryan Murphy's own cast reveal on Instagram featuring the "Fantastic Four" team of Glee's Kevin McHale, Pose's Dyllón Burnside, Riverdale's Charles Melton and The Prom's Nico Greetham.

AH Stories "is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode," according to FX Chairman John Landgraf.