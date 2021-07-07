Kanye West's Face Mask Just Became Paris Fashion Week's Must-See Accessory

Watch : New York Fashion Week...or Fashion Weak? - What the Fashion (S2, Ep21)

Forget about fashion on the runway! Let's talk about the looks from the front row.

As Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week continues, Kanye West decided to support Balenciaga's Fall/Winter 2021/2022 collection on Wednesday, July 7.

For many fashion lovers, they watched the show unfold through Balenciaga's live stream. But while admiring the latest looks, some fans noticed Kanye in attendance with an unforgettable outfit.

Forget about the white Yeezy shoes and black Nike socks. We need to talk about the Grammy-winning rapper's full face mask.

Kanye happily posed for pictures with the accessory on. And when chatting with VIP guests like Anna Wintour, Lewis Hamilton, James Harden and Lil Baby, the father of four kept his mask all the way on.

Although Fashion Week is just getting started, more than a few familiar faces are dressing to impress while enjoying a wide variety of events in and around Paris.