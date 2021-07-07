Gwen StefaniRoyal NewsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Kanye West's Face Mask Just Became Paris Fashion Week's Must-See Accessory

While attending Balenciaga’s Haute Couture show on July 7, Kanye West got Paris Fashion Week observers talking with his unusual accessory.

Forget about fashion on the runway! Let's talk about the looks from the front row.

As Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week continues, Kanye West decided to support Balenciaga's Fall/Winter 2021/2022 collection on Wednesday, July 7.

For many fashion lovers, they watched the show unfold through Balenciaga's live stream. But while admiring the latest looks, some fans noticed Kanye in attendance with an unforgettable outfit.

Forget about the white Yeezy shoes and black Nike socks. We need to talk about the Grammy-winning rapper's full face mask.

Kanye happily posed for pictures with the accessory on. And when chatting with VIP guests like Anna Wintour, Lewis Hamilton, James Harden and Lil Baby, the father of four kept his mask all the way on.

Although Fashion Week is just getting started, more than a few familiar faces are dressing to impress while enjoying a wide variety of events in and around Paris.  

From new parents Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner savoring a rare date night to Bella Hadid having a front-row seat to the top shows presenting, we're compiling all of the best moments in our gallery below. 

Balenciaga
Kanye West

While attending Balenciaga's annual show, the Grammy winner sports Yeezy shoes, Nike socks and a full face mask. 

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

No kids allowed! The parents enjoy a quiet evening out at an intimate dinner party hosted by Louis Vuitton.  

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence

While attending Christian Dior's show, The Hunger Games star keeps her shades on while posing in a dress from the designer. 

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images For Dior
Cara Delevingne

Whether on the runway or red carpet, this supermodel never disappoints. 

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

Before attending Christian Dior's show, the actress poses in a white dress and red velvet embossed flower pattern handbag from the designer. 

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner

Just days after celebrating their 2-year wedding anniversary, the couple steps out for the Louis Vuitton Parfum Dinner.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Bella Hadid

The supermodel shows off her fashionable pair of boots while attending Louis Vuitton's dinner. 

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Florence Pugh

No dress, no problem! The actress rocks a cropped top, jacket and skirt before enjoying dinner in Paris. 

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
Diane Kruger

Turning heads for all the right reasons! The actress stuns in a black tank top covered in shiny silver sequins. 

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Amber Valletta

The model's golden, off-the-shoulder top is the perfect match to her handbag in Paris. 

