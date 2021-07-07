You Won't Believe What Demi Burnett Had to Say About Colton Underwood's Dating Life

A true BFF.

Demi Burnett may still be on the market, but the beloved Bachelor Nation star has some very special advice for fellow LGBTQ+ Bachelor in Paradise alum Colton Underwood. Colton, who had an explosive break-up from Demi's best friend Cassie Randolph, came out as gay on April 14, 2021.

"I'm really close with Cassie so my loyalties lie with her," Burnett previously told E! News' Daily Pop following Colton's announcement. "But I am proud of him for coming out."

Now, Demi returned to Daily Pop on July 7 to dish on the type of man she hopes Colton would end up with: "Someone that he won't stalk," she quipped.

In 2020, Cassie accused Colton of stalking her, and was granted a restraining order against the former NFL football player (Cassie dropped the restraining order in November 2020).

Meanwhile, Demi has returned to reality TV to find love—one that hopefully ends in a happily ever after unlike her bestie Cassie's onscreen romantic ventures.