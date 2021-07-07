Gwen StefaniRoyal NewsKardashiansShop E!VideosPhotos

Gwen Stefani's Sons Look So Grown Up in Sweet Wedding Photo With Stepdad Blake Shelton

No doubt we're obsessed with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s wedding. Four days after the intimate vows, the bride is giving us another peek inside their intimate, family-focused wedding.

By Elyse Dupre Jul 07, 2021 4:14 PMTags
Gwen StefaniWeddingsCeleb KidsCouplesBlake SheltonCelebrities
Watch: Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's "Dream" Wedding: Everything We Know

This moment is adorable a-d-o-r-a-b-l-e.

While going through pictures of her July 3 wedding with Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani shared a photo of the bride and groom with her three sons, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7. Like Shelton, the boys wore classic tuxes for the special occasion in Oklahoma. "Thank u @suzyrperry for making all my boys wedding suits," she wrote on July 7, "we love u gx."

The big day was certainly all about family. Take for example how she wore a custom georgette and tulle Vera Wang gown along with a veil that featured her kids' and Shelton's names embroidered along the hem. For the reception, she slipped into an Italian silk crepe and tulle mini dress by the same designer, which featured hand pieced silk, crystal and sequin embroidered foliage that was highlighted by a pair hand-sewn love birds (representing Shelton and Stefani) and three baby birds (symbolizing her children).

photos
The Most Over-the-Top Celebrity Weddings

Stefani also gave a nod to her parents with the cake, a five-tier delight that was inspired by the tasty treat her mom and dad had at their wedding. And, of course, the couple couldn't forget about The Voice family, giving Carson Daly the honor of officiant.

Scroll on to see the photo and more pictures from Stefani and Shelton's wedding day.

Jeremy Bustos / @jeremybustos_
A Family of 5

"I take it very, very serious, you know?" Shelton said on a February episode of KFROG's The Ride With Kimo & Heather when asked about his role as a stepdad."But I also have a blast with it. I'm not gonna lie. I don't take it so serious that I'm not enjoying this time because I really am. Especially, you know, now that we're five years into this thing, I can't imagine my life without these kids now."

Jeremy Bustos / @jeremybustos_
Off the Market!

The newlyweds, who tied the knot on Saturday, July 3 at Blake's Oklahoma ranch, were pronounced husband and wife by none other than Carson Daly.

"I went to them months ago and said, 'I think you guys should write your own vows. We shouldn't just do the repeat after me,'" The Voice host told Today. "They were really reluctant to do that, but...it's two of the best songwriters in the world, we want to hear your words."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
The Sound of Music

According to Carson, the country star took his advice and serenaded the No Doubt frontwoman.

"At the wedding, Gwen starts, and she wrote this, 'Since I was a little girl...' And she crushes, not a dry eye in the church... It was so perfect," Carson revealed on Today. "I said to Blake when she was done, 'Top that, buddy.' And Blake starts by saying, 'Gwen's always giving me a hard time about not writing enough songs, so I wrote a song.' ... Guitar comes in frame, stool, next thing you know, he wrote her a song. He sings her a song while he's crying that he wrote specifically for her...Not a dry eye in the house."

Jeremy Bustos / @jeremybustos_
Country Chic

Carson explained the couple's wedding was "a perfect blend of country and glamour." As he put it, "It was as elegant and refined and cool as Gwen is, and it was country and down-home and fun as Blake is."

Jeremy Bustos / @jeremybustos_
Mr. & Mrs.

Eight months after getting engaged, the lovebirds sealed the deal with their nearest and dearest by their side. "July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true!!!" Gwen gushed on Instagram, alongside romantic portraits of their big day. "@blakeshelton i love."

Jeremy Bustos / @jeremybustos_
Sweet-Hearts

Sugar rush! Lauren Kitchens, the founder of Fancy Cakes by Lauren Kitchens, told E! News exclusively, "Gwen and I designed this cake to look like her parent's wedding cake."

"Her love of family is strong and this was her way of honoring them and their beginning as a new married couple on her big day as a newly married bride. Everything about the cake had sentimental value," Lauren added.

Lauren Kitchens of Fancy Cakes
Eat Cake!

Lauren noted that the sweet creation featured five tiers of vanilla creme cake filled with salted caramel and vanilla buttercream. Moreover, the cake topper was crafted to resemble the bride and groom.

She summed up their wedding cake perfectly, sharing, "This cake had all the vintage bells and whistles! From swan pillars, tiny sugar flowers, wedding bells and white chocolate cherubs. The wow factor is in the piping details."

Jeremy Bustos / @jeremybustos_
All in the Details

The bride wore Vera Wang—a custom haute couture dress to be exact. "She chose a custom lily white silk georgette and hand tumbled tulle high low gown," the designer revealed on Instagram, "with a plunging neckline and a cut away back."

What's more? Gwen's larger-than-life veil was riddled with meaning. Her moniker, as well as the name of her husband and her three children—sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7—were intricately embroidered on the design.

Jeremy Bustos / @jeremybustos_
Outfit Change

Of course, the bride turned heads in not one but two gowns. 

"For the reception, she chose a custom lily white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress with hand pieced silk, crystal and sequin embroidered foliage delicately trickling from the waist down the skirt," Vera posted on Instagram. "The embroidery is highlighted by a pair of hand sewn love birds symbolizing the couple. They are joined by 3 baby love birds representing Gwen's children."

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry & Meghan's Former Chief of Staff Speaks Out About Couple

2
Exclusive

See Khloe Kardashian Jokingly Call Out "Skinny Bitch" Kendall Jenner

3

What Lili's Birth Certificate Reveals About Meghan and Harry's Titles

4

Megan Fox Reacts to Ex Brian Austin Green Kissing Sharna Burgess

5

Scott Disick and Maluma Raise Eyebrows With Heated Twitter Exchange