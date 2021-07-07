Diddy Recalls How Waking Up With 15 Roaches on His Face Inspired Him to “Work Hard”

Diddy's latest post is proof that his life wasn't always all about the benjamins.
The 51-year-old businessman and musician recently shared a motivational video about becoming successful, but it was the caption of the Instagram post where the mogul actually revealed his true motivation behind changing his life.
"One day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face," Diddy wrote in the July 6 message. "At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreams… AND NEVER SETTLE!"
In the accompanying video, the "All About the Benjamins" rapper spoke about chasing your dreams and not giving up—all while snacking on a mango. After all, Diddy owns his own brand of vodka, has his own record label and is worth an estimated $740 million, so it only makes sense that's he taking the time to enjoy the fruits of his labor…literally.
"You can do it. You can be whoever you want," Diddy said in the clip. "You can be eating mango too, with the ocean as your backyard."
"I ain't special," he continued. "I just want it bad, you feel me? I will not allow myself to not have mango. I hustle hard. Don't allow yourself to not have mangos and the ocean as your backyard!"
And to end his inspirational video, the "Hate Me Now" rapper dived into his infinity pool (which overlooks the ocean, of course) with his goggles on.
While Diddy is proud of his work hustle, lately the father of six has been focusing on family time. In November, Diddy marked the second anniversary of his ex Kimberly Porter's death. "QUEEN KIM PORTER!!" the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper, who shared three kids with Kim, captioned the post. "@ladykp ... IRREPLACEABLE ... LOVE YOU FOREVER."