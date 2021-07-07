Model Meredith Mickelson Makes Heartfelt Vow to Brother Daniel Days After His Death

Meredith Mickelson is mourning the death of her brother Daniel Mickelson.
In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram Stories on July 6, the 22-year-old model paid tribute to her late sibling and vowed to honor his legacy.
"I promise to bring your smile around the world and pour your love into every person in my life," she captioned a throwback photo of herself receiving a piggyback ride from Daniel. "I miss you."
Meredith announced Daniel's passing in a July 5 Instagram post. "My heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and I don't even know what to say," she wrote alongside a photo of the duo as kids. "Yesterday I lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart. There wasn't a person I loved more on this earth. There's no words that can do him justice that I could write. To know him was to love him. He was the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist and I'm so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life."
After learning of Daniel's death, several celebrities—including Amelia Gray Hamlin, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Paris Hilton and Kaia Gerber—took to the social network to express their condolences and share memories.
"I remember that time we sat on the couch and spent the whole day coming up with our own secret language that we continued to speak every time we saw each other," Kaia wrote alongside a screenshot from an old FaceTime call. "I wish we could go back there. I wish we were still talking in sentences that probably annoyed everyone else but made us crack up every time."
"I wish I was still sitting on my bathroom floor FaceTiming you," she continued, 'because that was the only place I had wifi and I never wanted to miss a call from you. Thank you for being the reason for so much laughter and happiness in the world. It won't be the same without you here. I love you Daniel."
Daniel died at the age of 23. During his lifetime, the actor appeared in several film and TV projects, including The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man and Mani.
Daniel's cause of death has yet to be revealed.