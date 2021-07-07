Shaquille O'Neal, Dwight Howard and More NBA Stars Fire Back at Mean Tweets as the 2021 Finals Begin

Watch : Shaq Talks Origin of Aaron Carter's Hit Song "That's How I Beat Shaq"

Shaquille O'Neal flipped around a fan's harsh appraisal with a dig that involved unexpected nudity.

During a segment for Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday, July 6, a number of former and current basketball personalities took part in the show's popular mean-tweets segment, in honor of the NBA Finals' Game 1 launching on the same night. The episode was hosted by guest Anthony Anderson.

"'Shaquille O'Neal? More like Shaquille-Hasn't-Missed-A-Meal,'" the 15-time All-Star read. He then quipped, "That's a good one. Tell your mom to make my sandwich, and be nekkid when I get there. Hi, Mom!"

Also responding to harsh commentary from social media users were the Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, the Oklahoma City Thunder's Kemba Walker, the Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant and Hall of Famer Grant Hill.

"'Dwight Howard looks like a sound cloud rapper who offers you his albums at the gas station you avoid,'" the Philadelphia 76ers standout read. This led him to reply, "Dang!"