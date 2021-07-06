The Kissing Booth 3 Trailer Teases Elle's Hardest Decision Yet

Watch : Joey King Talks "Kissing Booth 3" & Big PCA Win

It's time for Elle's last splash, as she dives into her final summer before college.

Netflix will round out The Kissing Booth trilogy on August 11, after debuting the trailer for the third rom-com on July 6, to celebrate International Kissing Day.

Elle (Joey King), Noah (Jacob Elordi) and Lee (Joel Courtney) convince Mrs. Flynn (Molly Ringwald) to let them stay at the beach house for the summer, promising to "take amazing care" of it (wild parties included).

Lee and Elle find their old Beach Bucket List and decide to check everything off to make the most of their last summer before going to college. "You'd get arrested for that one," Elle jokes, while looking through their checklist.

Their adventures flash before them, showing the pair cliff jumping, sky diving, sumo wrestling and swimming with sharks.

"But when you decide to escape reality, eventually you're going to have to come back to it," Elle narrates, as she gets a call from the Berkeley Admissions office. "I have to pick a school and make one of my two favorite people very unhappy.... But I wasn't ready to say goodbye. It was our last summer together."