See Family Karma's Brian Go on a Date With Both Monicas in Hilarious Sneak Peek

So nice, he invited them twice!
On tonight's episode of Family Karma, airing July 7, self-proclaimed "hopeless romantic" Brian Benni gets himself into a slightly awkward (yet hilarious) dating situation. As fans of the show know, Brian has moved on from old flame Monica Vaswani and is now seriously dating girlfriend Dr. Monica Shah.
In this exclusive sneak peek, Brian surprises his girlfriend Monica S. with a private ice skating date, but Monica V. shows up to crash the party...or add to it?
"Monica and I are in a long distance relationship," Brian tells the camera. "Whenever we are together, I want to impress her so badly."
Brian even admits to using lines from romantic comedy movies to seduce women. The IT executive gushes to Monica that she should "have no fear" because her "boyfriend is here."
Yet, Brian opens up that he feels as though he needs to "prove his worth" all the time since Monica is a doctor, which he finds "a little intimidating" despite being supportive of her career. "I think it's like an ego thing," Brian confesses.
He's mostly worried that Monica's parents wouldn't approve of his own job choice and salary. So, Brian is now going all-out when it comes to date night.
"Planning these romantic dates are a new thing for me," he says with a laugh. Well, his planning skills could use a little work! What Brian thought would be a double date turned out to be a threesome when Monica S''s boyfriend couldn't come.
"I don't know what I was thinking," Brian explains. "I wanted it to be a double date, you know, and then Rishi can't make it because he had to work. F––k. I don't want it to be like some Sister Wives shit."
Watch the cringe clip above to see Brian deal with his two Monicas!
Family Karma airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge all your favorite Bravo shows on Peacock.
