Find Out Which Too Hot to Handle Season 2 Couples Are Still Together After That Explosive Tell-All

Watch : "Too Hot to Handle" Stars Share Favorite Moments

Talk about a white hot summer! (Warning: Spoilers ahead)

Season two of Too Hot to Handle may have only had one winner (It seems Marvin Anthony's penny-pinching abstinence ways paid off...to the tune of $55,000!), but the Netflix dating competition series did conclude with plenty of couples leaving paradise together.

The Extra Hot reunion episode, hosted by season one fan favorite Chloe Veitch, let the cast spill their secrets following the jaw-dropping finale. And yes, some stars really did find love!

Emily Faye Miller exclusively told E! News in June 2021 that she is a "believer" in true love after being on the show. But how did she and onscreen boyfriend Cam Holmes fare once the social experiment ended? And what about season winner Marvin and self-described firecracker Melinda Melrose, or Carly Lawrence aka "Kissy Carly" and her love triangle with co-stars Joey Joy and Chase Demoor?

One couple even wants to thank robot rule-enforcer Lana for helping them find the love of their lives!