Bella Hadid, Jessica Chastain and More Stars Kick Off the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in Style

The 2021 Cannes Film Festival has fashion lovers singing with joy and it's not just because of Leos Carax's Annette.

Bella Hadid, Jodie Foster, Spike Lee, Maggie Gyllenhaal and more celebrities flocked to the shores of the French Riviera for the 74th annual film festival on Tuesday, July 6. As tradition dictates, the stars walked the red carpet on the night of the opening ceremony, where the Malcolm X director and Cannes Jury President formally introduced his jury.

This year, Mylène Farmer, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Gyllenhaal, Jessica Hausner, Mati Diop, Lee, Mélanie Laurent, Tahar Rahim and Song Kang-ho will decide who will take home the coveted Palm D'or.

First up on the list of films presented at the festival is Annette, a modern-day musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. The movie was supposed to premiere at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, which was canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to NPR, Carax waited to release the movie until they could premiere it at Cannes, as originally attended.