Bella Hadid, Jessica Chastain and More Stars Kick Off the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in Style

Bella Hadid, Jessica Chastain and more celebrities attended the star-studded premiere of Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard's musical Annette at the Cannes Film Festival.

By Cydney Contreras Jul 06, 2021 9:05 PM
The 2021 Cannes Film Festival has fashion lovers singing with joy and it's not just because of Leos Carax's Annette.

Bella Hadid, Jodie Foster, Spike Lee, Maggie Gyllenhaal and more celebrities flocked to the shores of the French Riviera for the 74th annual film festival on Tuesday, July 6. As tradition dictates, the stars walked the red carpet on the night of the opening ceremony, where the Malcolm X director and Cannes Jury President formally introduced his jury.

This year, Mylène Farmer, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Gyllenhaal, Jessica Hausner, Mati Diop, Lee, Mélanie Laurent, Tahar Rahim and Song Kang-ho will decide who will take home the coveted Palm D'or.

First up on the list of films presented at the festival is Annette, a modern-day musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard. The movie was supposed to premiere at the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, which was canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. According to NPR, Carax waited to release the movie until they could premiere it at Cannes, as originally attended.

Though it's been nearly two years since the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Hadid, Candice Swanepoel and more attendees' ensembles more than made up for the fashion moments we missed last year. To see for yourself, check out the gallery below!

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Bella Hadid

After walking the runways for Off-White and Jacquemus at Paris Fashion Week, the model travels south to once again wow the crowds with her stunning good looks and style.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Adam Driver

After a more than year-long delay, the Star Wars actor walks the red carpet to celebrate the premiere of Annette.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Marion Cotillard

Ahead of Annette's premiere, the woman of the hour walks up the iconic steps of the Palais des Festivals.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Jodie Foster

The Palme d'Or recipient charms the crowd in an elegant white dress.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

Dressed in a black tulle gown, the movie star exudes poise as she takes on the role of godmother of the Trophée Chopard.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Dame Helen Mirren

As per usual, the Brit is absolutely effervescent in a bright yellow dress and matching jewels.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Maggie Gyllenhaal

After being selected as a jury member, the actress walks the red carpet with Spike Lee and other famous figures.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Bong Joon-Ho

The Parasite director attends the film festival, reuniting with friends like Spike Lee and Song Kang-ho.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
Candice Swanepoel

The model is dripping in diamonds on the Cannes red carpet.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
Andie MacDowell

The Four Weddings and a Funeral actress stuns in a chic ensemble from Louis Vuitton.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
MJ Rodriguez

Dressed in a stunning white number, the actress strikes a Pose for the cameras.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Kat Graham

The Vampire Diaries actress walks the carpet in a stunning emerald and white gown.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Nicolas Maury

The Call My Agent actor finally has his moment in Cannes, though the same cannot be said for his character, Hervé.

