Real Housewives of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant Opens Up About Dating After Split From Ex Jamal

Single and thriving!
The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant is back on the market after her rekindled romance with ex-husband Jamal Bryant fizzled out once again. The parents of three divorced in 2009, but entered into a long-distance romantic relationship again in 2019. However, Gizelle is now ready to enter RHOP season six as a single woman—and she's looking for a new man.
"Listen, we were a victim of the pandemic," she exclusively revealed to E! News. "I don't think any long distance relationship can really withstand not seeing each other. But is he still in my life, is he still one of my best friends? Absolutely."
Just last year in April 2020, Gizelle teased she was "not opposed" to marrying Jamal again. Today, the fabulous 50-year-old has been leaning in to her hot girl summer.
"Has it started? Oh my gosh, yes!" Bravo's Chat Room host said with a laugh. "Gizelle's out here, she's dating, she's doing her thing, she's having fun. And you know, I really enjoy just being free, feeling free, and not having to think about compromising about anything."
Gizelle's three daughters—Adore, Angel and Grace—are also eager to see their mom get back out there again. "They will always take my lead and they just want me to be happy, one way or another," Gizelle explained.
And no, they didn't seem to mind about her split with their father, Jamal.
"To be honest with you, we were all in a pandemic and they really didn't care because they were doing school virtually, their life was at that point in the dumps, in their mind," Gizelle continued. "We just had other things to think about. Their only concern is just my happiness. As long as mommy's happy, they're happy."
Gizelle previously announced her break-up with Jamal on E! News' Nightly Pop in June 2021. "But we are still the best of friends, in each other's lives, there's no issues," Gizelle noted. "I've known Jamal 25 years. I know who and what he is. I know what our relationship is. So it didn't play a part [in our split]."
The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres this Sunday, July 11 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past season on Peacock any time.
