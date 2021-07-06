This Chilling Story From the SurrealEstate Set Will Make You a Believer in Ghosts

Watch : Dan Levy Isn't Ruling Out a "Schitt's Creek" Movie

Putting the surreal in SurrealEstate.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Tim Rozon and Sarah Levy, who are starring in SYFY's upcoming paranormal drama, revealed that supernatural occurrences didn't just happen for the camera. According to the Schitt's Creek alums, the cast were the stars of a real-life ghost story after several guest stars found themselves staying at a haunted hotel.

Tim, who plays Luke Roman, a real estate agent with an expertise in haunted homes, said he wasn't a believer in ghosts. That is, until now. "You know, it's so funny because my answer 100 percent before starting this was no," he told E! News. "After doing this show, filming where we did in Newfoundland, I heard so many stories from the guest stars. Supposedly, where everybody was flying in and staying was an old haunted mansion turned into a hotel. And I heard stories from almost every guest star that said they felt some sort of presence that didn't feel natural. It's hard for me to not believe everybody, you know?"