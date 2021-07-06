Why Wells Adams Says It Was "Hard" Taking Over Bachelor in Paradise

Trouble in paradise?
Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams exclusively teased his new role on Bachelor in Paradise following former host Chris Harrison's exit. In a hilarious interview with E! News' Daily Pop co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Morgan Stewart on July 6, Wells opened up about becoming the master of ceremonies for the beloved summer dating reality series.
"It was a lot, I have to be honest with you," Wells revealed. "It was really fun, but I'm really good at just giving advice to people at the bar and just telling people how I really feel...Going from, like, silly Wells to serious Wells was harder than I thought it was going to be."
From late night rose ceremonies that stretched into the early dawn and less time behind the bar, resident bartender Wells previously joked on Instagram on June 18 that he had to get used to his promotion. "Starts practicing 'This is the final drink of the..sorry, this is the final rose of the evening,'" Wells captioned. "See ya on the beach!"
But before Wells advised cast members on BiP, Katie Thurston sought his advice during the July 5 episode of The Bachelorette. "It's been a lot this season," Wells admitted of Katie's experience. "I feel like it's been a heavy, heavy season. I tried to come in there and bring some levity with the short shorts but then some guy almost died."
Wells quipped that contestant Blake Moynes' return was "a little thirsty-looking," especially after previously appearing on Clare Crawley's "fiasco" season and also dating Bachelorette co-host Tayshia Adams. "But from what everyone has told me about Blake is he's a really sincere and lovely guy and he really had this connection with Katie before the show, so I'm giving him the benefit of the doubt," Wells explained.
Blake is also Wells' "dark horse" pick to win Katie's heart—and hand in marriage. While Wells thinks Katie is engaged, he did admit that Blake's presence was a "surprise" at how fast their connection formed. "Now he's ranked really high on her radar of guys," Wells pointed out before picking another final contender. "And then I think Greg because Greg is every Disney '90s movie guy-next-door guy."
So, what about Wells' own upcoming marriage to Sarah Hyland? Fans will have to wait a little longer to see their favorite ABC couple walk down the aisle.
"We were supposed to get marry two years ago, and then we were supposed to get married this year, and both times we had to postpone," Wells explained. "And now Sarah is working again and filming movies and television shows."
Their wedding plans similarly are TBD at the moment. "There's a part of me that wants to get the bad suit and go to Vegas with, like, 10 people and have Elvis do it for us," Wells joked. "Then there's a part of me that's like, 'No, this is an ABC-Disney wet dream and we need to have everyone from Modern Family, everyone from The Bachelorette come together and celebrate our love. So I don't really know what the best decision is."
Until then, at least we can see Wells in Paradise! And yes, that rumored Bachelor Nation group chat is totally confirmed. "They go out, make terrible decisions, and then they go to Paradise and I get to sit there and watch the whole thing burn," Wells said with a laugh.
Bring on the tequila and roses!