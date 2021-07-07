Meet Mia Thornton: Everything to Know About The Real Housewives of Potomac Newbie

There's a fabulous new face on the Potomac scene.
The Real Housewives of Potomac's newest Housewife Mia Thornton is spilling all the tea ahead of this Sunday's season six premiere.
From the hilarious and surprising way she met her husband to which RHOP ladies she has the most drama with this season, the mother and business woman isn't holding back when it comes to dishing on her luxe life and shady co-stars.
Read on for our exclusive Q&A with Mia for everything you need to know about Potomac's new star.
She's a Housewives Superfan
"I'm definitely not new to Housewives," Mia admitted. "I've definitely been watching it since the beginning of time, and I've always remembered being inspired as such a young girl and knowing these women were opening their homes, being so vulnerable and sharing their lives with us. And I thought to myself when I got the call, I was like, ‘OK, now it's time. This is happening.'"
She Did Not Make Friends Right Away
"Making friends is always a challenge for me," Mia dished. "People gravitate towards me, typically it's other female founders or other people who are just not necessarily looking for a friendship. They're looking for a business acquaintance, and I can do that all day long. So it was hard for me to naturally gravitate towards anybody. Karen [Huger] and I, we hit it off immediately because she's living in that space with her La Dame, and she gets it. She's like, ‘Honey, never apologize for not returning my phone call, because if I don't return yours, we're in the same bucket here. We're busy and we're focusing on our empires.'"
She added, "So it was hard for me to connect on a personal level, but I opened myself up and I shared things with the ladies to let them know that I am human—I'm not a robot—and we actually found out we had more in common in certain areas than not."
She Has Drama With More Than One Lady This Season
"I would probably say the most heated moment was with Wendy [Osefo] and Candiace [Dillard]," she revealed. "I think it's just because we have strong personalities. Anytime you get strong personalities together in a room, our alpha female lioness comes out. We all would have to like make ourselves prominent. We weren't really gelling well, but I knew that we had—and I know that Wendy and I have more in common than we may even know yet—but I will say that it was a hard time. We were like, ‘OK who is the queen of this castle?' And of course it was going to be me."
She Has a Family
Mia has been married to husband Gordon Thornton for almost a decade and they have two kids together, plus more children from previous relationships. "Gordon and I originally met in 2003 but we have been exclusively dating for 13 years now," she shared. "Sasha, my oldest, is from a previous marriage, but if you ask G, Sasha belongs to him too."
She's a Grandmother
But not biologically, she has step-grandchildren via her husband. "Gordon is 32 years older than I and we do have grandbabies," she said. "We have four beautiful grandbabies. Two are adults moving into the college world, and two are in grade school. Of course I feel like the two younger ones are actually my birth grandchildren because I actually helped name them. I was there to be a part of their birth and things like that, but it's been great. We have such a blended family. His kids are phenomenal. His daughter calls me for advice, so it's just really great. It's just natural."
You Won't Believe How Mia and Gordon Met
"We originally met in a strip club. The reason why we became friends is because we partnered and served on the same board for a non-profit organization to raise money for Haiti," Mia revealed. "We were raising money for the cause. One of the ladies, one of the original founders of the organization, she worked there—not as an entertainer, but in the admin office and so she did use the facility in order to raise money. They serve steak dinners and then the proceeds went to the organization."
She Grew Up in the Foster Care System
"Both of my parents were recovering addicts so they weren't able to care for me, so I got juggled and pushed everywhere," Mia shared. "It was a very challenging upbringing but I'm so grateful for it now because I did have people in my life that were able to step in and show me a better way of life, and also afford the opportunity to have some really extensive therapy to help re-program my brain because I really feel like without the help of professionals…It's easy to become a victim and it's easy to make excuses, but I was taught at a very young age that you are not a victim of your past or what other people have done for you, that you actually have full control over your future."
She's a Boss Businesswoman
Mia is a franchise manager for the Joint Chiropractic Doctor Offices and oversees their locations in four states: North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and New York, in addition to Washington, D.C.
The Real Housewives of Potomac returns with a supersized this Sunday, July 11 at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons any time on Peacock.
