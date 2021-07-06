Friends Monkey Trainer Slams "Despicable" David Schwimmer Over Marcel Jabs

Watch : Why Were Paul Rudd & Cole Sprouse Missing From the "Friends" Reunion?

When it comes to David Schwimmer's recent complaints, it sounds like this animal trainer isn't monkeying around.

More than a month after the Friends reunion made its debut on HBO Max, animal trainer Mike Morris sounded off on the actor's candid comments regarding Marcel the monkey. (ICYMI, Schwimmer made it very clear he was not a fan.)

"The first couple episodes, David Schwimmer was pretty good with the monkeys," Morris recently told The Sun. "After that, he seemed to get a little bitter about them being there. It made it harder to work with them."

As the trainer put it, "A five-camera show is hard to work on anyways and if you have an actor that's not very helpful, it makes it even harder."

In fact, Morris shared his honest thoughts on why Schwimmer wasn't a fan of his sidekick. "The first couple episodes he was pretty friendly with the monkey and after that, the monkey was getting a lot of laughs," Morris said, "and either it was throwing him off or getting a little jealous."