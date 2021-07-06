Gigi Hadid Pens Open Letter to Paparazzi In Hopes of Protecting Daughter Khai’s Privacy

Watch : Gigi Hadid Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photos

Gigi Hadid is issuing a public plea.

In what she titled a "letter from a mamma" on July 5, the model asked the paparazzi, the press and fan accounts to respect the privacy of her and Zayn Malik's 9-month-old daughter Khai.

"As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can't protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller," Gigi wrote in a note shared to Twitter. "She loves seeing the world! And although she gets a lot of that out near the farm, she also gets to experience other places—a true blessing. On our most recent visits to New York, she has started to want her sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it!"

But soaking in the sights isn't easy. "She doesn't understand why she's covered in the city or what I've wanted to protect her from," Gigi continued. "I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC…that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures."