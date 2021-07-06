Red CarpetKardashiansCeleb CouplesShop E!VideosPhotos

Kelly Ripa Claps Back at "Weirdos" Claiming She's Missing a Foot

No more foot mystery here! Kelly Ripa has cleared up any confusion around what appeared to be a missing foot in recent family photos of the daytime talk show star.

Jul 06, 2021
Kelly RipaCelebritiesMark Consuelos
The mystery of Kelly Ripa's missing foot has been solved—by the daytime talk show queen herself. 

Despite some significant jet lag, the Live co-host took to her Instagram Story on Monday, July 5 to clear up some bizarre confusion over her feet. The questions began after the mom of three posted some group photos from her recent family vacation. "The picture looks awesome," one comment read. "Wheres [sic] your other foot Kelly." 

Another echoed, "Kelly I'm worried you only have one foot in the first picture." As this fan added, "This is crazy but where are your feet?"

For Ripa, the confusion was just as bewildering. "Maybe I'm just jet-lagged, but can you explain to me," she asked, "why people are fixated on my feet in a family photo?" 

Husband Mark Consuelos chimed in, "It looks like you're missing a leg."

But as the others pictures proved, that simply isn't the case. "Well, obviously I'm not because there it is in the other photos," she quipped back. "Could it be that I just crossed one foot over the other?"

Ripa came to a very candid conclusion: "Guys are weirdos. You are. There I said it."

In the end, though, Ripa put the mystery to rest—hopefully once and for all—by showing both of her feet in the same frame. As she quipped, "Sorry you all have to see this."

But she drew the line at her husband's toes. "Look at this foot," Consuelos said. 

Ripa retorted, "I'm not showing them your feet. They've been through enough."

