Why Britney Spears’ Longtime Manager Larry Rudolph Just Resigned

After over 25 years together, Larry Rudolph is stepping down from managing Britney Spears.

In a statement first published by Deadline, Larry announced his resignation after, as he explained, becoming aware of the singer's plans to "officially retire." The letter was addressed to Britney's father, Jamie Spears and Jodi Montgomery, who serve as co-executors of her conservatorship.

"It has been over two and a half years since Britney and I last communicated, at which time she informed me she wanted to take an indefinite work hiatus," the statement, published on July 5, read. "Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire."

In January 2019, the "Pieces of Me" singer abruptly suspended her Las Vegas residency and announced an indefinite work hiatus, citing her father's health issues as the reason at the time. Larry also went on to state that since he has not been part of the conservatorship, he was not aware of the details surrounding the superstar's decision to officially retire from music.