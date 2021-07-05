Mariska Hargitay Shows Off Her "Summer Look" After Breaking Her Ankle

Watch : Mariska Hargitay Welcomes Chris Meloni Back to "Law & Order"

Nothing can put a damper on Olivia Benson's summer style—broken ankle included.

Following reports that Mariska Hargitay broke her ankle in the Hamptons last week, the actress gave fans a cheeky update on her health.

She posted a picture of her right ankle, wrapped in a beige bandage, with her left foot matching in one tan shearling Birkenstock sandal. "My summer look," Hargitay, 57, wrote on Instagram on Monday, July 5.

She added several witty hashtags, including "#breakingnews," "#enjoyingmybreak" and "#wrappedforthesummer." Naturally, Hargitay satisfied her Law & Order fans with some crime puns as well, writing, "#specialankleunit" "#captaincrutch" and "#crackingthecase."

Per Page Six, she fell during a movie screening of Black Widow in the Hamptons on Friday, July 2, when an ambulance was called to take her to Southampton Hospital in New York.

Several celebs sent their well wishes on her latest post, with Kathryn Gallagher writing, "An icon in a cast." Her SVU co-star, Jamie Gray Hyder, asked, "How long did you ponder hashtags??"