Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow Have a Mini Friends Reunion on Fourth of July

Courteney Cox celebrated the Fourth of July with her Friends besties Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston. Plus, she shared a surprising cameo from another one of her famous pals.

By Lindsay Weinberg Jul 05, 2021 6:22 PM
Jennifer AnistonCourteney CoxFriendsLisa KudrowCelebrities
Watch: Jennifer Aniston Calls Out Rude "Friends" Guest Star

The one where they couldn't get enough of each other!

It's been a little over a month since HBO Max dropped the Friends reunion special, but Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are already having another little reunion of their own. 

The co-stars got together over the weekend to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, with Courteney posting a selfie of the actresses at her home. "Happy 4th! xoxo," she shared. 

Jen and Lisa were matching in black tops with gold jewelry, while their hostess wore a tan blouse and hoop earrings. Their smiling pic also featured summer-ready accessories, as Jen had a pair sunglasses on her head and Lisa donned a sun hat for their smiling pic. 

However, the Friends stars weren't the only A-listers at Courteney's weekend festivities. She also invited her longtime friend, Laura Dern, who sported a cozy red sweater for a selfie of just the two of them. Laura posted the same photo to her Instagram feed, writing, "Happy 4th from us gals." 

photos
Friends Real-Life Loves

Their friendship goes back more than a decade—they starred in The Monday Before Thanksgiving in 2008.

The holiday bash appears to be a tradition for the pals: Last year, Courteney also celebrated the patriotic holiday with Laura and Jen, as well as Jennifer Meyer.

This year, more celebs wished them a happy Fourth of July on Instagram, including Tan France and Michelle Pfeiffer. David Spade joked, "Cropped again!" while Natasha Bedingfield wrote, "Love you guys." 

NBCU Photo Bank

Lisa, Jen and Courteney all appeared in the Friends special in May, alongside David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc. More recently, they joined James Corden for a take on his signature "Carpool Karaoke" segment by singing to "I'll Be There for You" in a golf cart.

In the clip, the Horrible Bosses alum shared that they "didn't expect" the reunion episode "to hit us as hard as it hit us." David noted, "It was really meaningful and emotional to be on the set. And then to finally be in the same room together after all this time was really beautiful."

See the stars celebrating Independence Day 2021 below. 

Instagram
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

Courteney Cox got the Friends gals back together for the Fourth of July, ringing in the holiday at her place with Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow, as well as Laura Dern.

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson

On the Fourth of July, Jessica Simpson shared a photo from her and husband Eric Johnson's son Ace Knute's recent Americana-themed eighth birthday party.

Instagram / Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host posted this pic on Independence Day 2021, writing, "Happy #4thofjuly from Jimmy and friend."

Instagram / Deena Cortese
Deena Cortese

The Jersey Shore star shared this family pic on July 4, 2021, writing, "My family is my life...a little bit of loud..a little bit of crazy and a whole lot of love [red heart emoji]...happy 4th of July from my family to yours!! @cbuckner_"

Deena gave birth to her and husband Christopher Buckner's second son, Cameron, the previous May.

Instagram / Jason Tartick
Kaitlyn Bristowe & Jason Tartick

"One of your last 4ths not being a part US citizen….letssss goo!" Jason wrote on Instagram on July 4, 2021 about the Canadian-born Bachelor Nation star, to whom he got engaged two months prior.

Instagram / Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner

The July 4th holiday has the Twilight alum jumping for joy!

Instagram / Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus

"US [two heart emojis] #5 @bigbaldhead," the actress captioned the selfie.

Instagram / Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen

The Bravo star cuddles his son, Ben, in this sweet image shared on his Instagram on the Fourth of July.

Instagram / Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy

The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer posted this sweet pic of his and his wife and co-star, writing, "Happy 245th America...Celebrate responsibly, don't take any of this freedom for granted and make our with someone you love! #happy4th."

Peta and Maks share a 4-year-old son, Shai.

Instagram / Coco
Coco

Ice-T's wife shared this photo of herself and their 5-year-old daughter Chanel.

Instagram / Enrique Iglesias
Enrique Iglesias

The Latin pop star shared this sweet photo of him hanging out with his and Anna Kournikova's twins, Nicholas and Lucy.

Instagram / Billie Lourd
Billie Lourd

The actress, daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, shared on Instagram this sweet Fourth of July-themed pic of herself with partner Austen Rydell and their baby son, Kingston, from a trip to Lake Bruin, Louisiana.

Instagram / Nikki Bella
Nikki Bella

The Total Bellas star shared on Instagram this sweet photo of herself with her and Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev's 11-month-old son Matteo.

Instagram / January Jones
January Jones

The Mad Men alum shared this playful pic on the Fourth of July, writing, "I'll be your calendar girl! Happy 4th!!"

Instagram / Katy Perry
Kety Perry & Orlando Bloom

The singer posted on Instagram this photo of her and the actor sharing an intimate moment by the pool at a Turkish resort over the Fourth of July holiday.

