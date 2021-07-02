Tick Off Your To-Do with These Slow Weekend Essentials

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
"Oh the weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so delightful! Since we've no place to go…"
The temperature may not get low enough for proper snowfall here in Australia, but we're calling it: it's officially too cold to venture outside for outdoor activities. A weekend in the comfort of your own home needn't be drab though—why not use it as an excuse to tick off those pesky odd-jobs, or pick up a new hobby?
Take the weekend as an opportunity to finish that half-complete sewing project you started working on months ago, finally perfect the art of the hair curling, or get those cupboards organised with customised labels. The satisfaction that comes with completing long-overdue tasks around the home is second to none.
It wouldn't be a productive session without a little snack-spiration to get you through, so stock up on some yummy treats to enjoy after your long day of life admin. Whether it's a few crisps here and there to top up your energy levels, a hearty soup for a ‘can't-stop-must-keep-going' lunch, or a decadent dessert to look forward to, having a delicious morsel to much on always helps with motivation.
All set for the weekend ahead? Shop our top picks for a few days indoors—read on!
Singer Heavy Duty HD6605C Sewing Machine
Unleash your inner fashion designer, update your upholstery or even make a coat to keep your furry friend warm—the possibilities are endless when you have a sewing machine at home. The Heavy Duty 6605C is Australia's most durable, reliable and opted for machine, as trusted by the creatives. Honing 215 stitch applications, LED lighting, stainless steel bedplate, LCD screen, powerful motor and electronic-enabled features, it's a machine designed to withstand the decades, allowing your fictive expressions through sewing become simply, seamless. We also love how sturdy and light it is for easy portability.
JBL Party Box 310
Draw the curtains, turn down the lights and turn your living room into a dancefloor with the ultimate party-starter. Bust out your best moves as the Party Box puts on a show with synchronized lighting in time with the music, and always be in control with the backlit panel for convenience. With guaranteed quality and 240 watts of big JBL Pro Sound., this speaker system makes it easy to dance the weekend away and forget all about the world around you.
Koko Black x Black Star Pastry Meteor Cake
Get your priorities in order and inject a little more #TreatYourself mentality into your life by pre-ordering one of the most hotly-anticipated collaborations this season. Chocolatiers Koko Black are joining forces with the coveted Black Star Pastry folk to create a decadent, out-of-this-world experience: The Meteor Cake. Created with a bed of dark chocolate financier and cocoa nibs, luscious layers of caramel chocolate, Muscovado sponge, hazelnut cremeux, and gravity-defying chocolate mousse, this mouth-watering dessert will blast your tastebuds into orbit.
ghd UNPLUGGED
Practice makes perfect, so now is the ideal time to perfect the perfect curl or sleek ‘do, no strings attached (literally). Get glammed up with nowhere to go with the power of 45 second heat up time and 20minutes of uninterrupted styling. The fine ceramic styling plates offer snag-free styling and sleek results with 65% more shine, and the convenient size of the tool makes it the perfect handbag hero for when actually need to leave the house. Nifty, huh?
Cricut Explore 3
On your marks, get set…create! Explore the indoors with the newest, fastest machine from Cricut to fulfil all your crafting and DIY needs. With 10x the power of previous models, this pastel dream machine allows you to save time and create more, along with the addition of the new Smart Materials range. Create labels, toppers, stickers and more with the versatility and precision – if you want to cut it, score it, write or decorate, this all-in-one crafty contraption is your go-to.
Ritz Cracker Bites
No good weekend is complete without a snack break, so here's a tasty twist on the classic ‘chips and dip'. These delicious bite-sized crackers are about to shake up your perception of the classic Ritz; crispy, flakey and satisfyingly crunchy with every bite. Coming in three yummy flavours—cheddar cheese, sour cream and onion and the classic lightly salted—they're perfect for dipping in your favourite condiment, or enjoyed alone for an afternoon hunger-buster.
CASETiFY x Basquiat Phone Case
PSA: Our phone is our most-used item everyday, touched approximately 147 times on average. Show it some love and finally get around to cleaning off all the dirt, replacing that cracked screen protector and swapping out your faded case for a shiny new protective accessory from CASETiFY. Our latest obsession is the fresh drop from graffiti-chic artist Basquiat, featuring bold colorful line art, urban landscapes and signature crown motif.
Thermos 710ml Stainless King Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Food Jar
Don't let a lunchbreak interrupt your flow once you get going with those odd-jobs around the house. Simply load up your insulated food jar with your favourite meal—whether it be noodley soup, spicy curry or chunky winter stew—and have it stay warm and ready for whenever you need it throughout the day. The extra-wide opening makes it a cinch to fill and serve from, and the lid also doubles as a serving bowl.
Nintendo Switch
Grab your housemates, round up the family or coordinate with your pals: it's Game Time! If you haven't experienced the joy of Mario Party, Animal Crossing or Breath of the Wild on the Switch, it's time you invested in this modern gaming console. With the ability to split controllers, set up as a mini-screen on the go, or transform into a hand-held device, it's the easiest way to tick off ‘spending quality time with the family' at home.
Wiltshire Eco Cooking Tools
Ah weekends, the perfect time for baking up a masterpiece or sharpening your culinary skills. Practice like an (eco-friendly) pro with the environmentally friendly range of kitchen gadgets from Wiltshire, with tools ranging from spatulas and whisks to peelers and pressers. These new-age kitchen tools are made from bio-based polymers—a mix of sugarcane and wood fibre—so you can cook up a storm while reducing your carbon footprint.