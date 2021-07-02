Tick Off Your To-Do with These Slow Weekend Essentials

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

"Oh the weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so delightful! Since we've no place to go…"

The temperature may not get low enough for proper snowfall here in Australia, but we're calling it: it's officially too cold to venture outside for outdoor activities. A weekend in the comfort of your own home needn't be drab though—why not use it as an excuse to tick off those pesky odd-jobs, or pick up a new hobby?

Take the weekend as an opportunity to finish that half-complete sewing project you started working on months ago, finally perfect the art of the hair curling, or get those cupboards organised with customised labels. The satisfaction that comes with completing long-overdue tasks around the home is second to none.

It wouldn't be a productive session without a little snack-spiration to get you through, so stock up on some yummy treats to enjoy after your long day of life admin. Whether it's a few crisps here and there to top up your energy levels, a hearty soup for a ‘can't-stop-must-keep-going' lunch, or a decadent dessert to look forward to, having a delicious morsel to much on always helps with motivation.

All set for the weekend ahead? Shop our top picks for a few days indoors—read on!