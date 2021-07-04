Red CarpetKardashiansCeleb CouplesShop E!VideosPhotos

Jessica Simpson, Enrique Iglesias and Other Stars Celebrate Fourth of July 2021 With Cute Family Pics

See photos of celebs such as Jessica Simpson, Enrique Iglesias and Billie Lourd celebrating the Fourth of July holiday in 2021.

By Corinne Heller Jul 04, 2021 7:44 PMTags
FamilyBabiesJessica SimpsonCeleb KidsHolidaysEnrique IglesiasFourth Of JulyBillie Lourd
Watch: Jessica Simpson Talks New Book's Success & Not Being Perfect

Happy Independence Day!

Jessica Simpson, Enrique Iglesias and Billie Lourd are among many celebs who have shared adorable family pics of themselves celebrating the Fourth of July.

For Jessica, the U.S. holiday served as inspiration for her and husband Eric Johnson's son Ace Knute's birthday party. They celebrated the boy, who turned 8 last week, with an Americana-themed backyard bash. The couple are also parents to daughters Maxwell Drew, 9, and Birdie Mae, 2.

"What a whirlwind week celebrating our sweet, handsome, incredibly talented Ace turning 8!" Jessica wrote on Instagram on Sunday, the Fourth of July, alongside a family photo taken at the party. "Baseball and reptiles was all he wanted, classic boy! #ACEKNUTE

Meanwhile, Enrique shared a pic of himself relaxing in a pool by the sea with his and partner Anna Kournikova's 3-year-old twins, Nicholas and Lucy. The couple are also parents to 17-month-old daughter Mary.

In the photo, the singer wore a blue denim bucket hat and scarf, while the couple's son held a red bucket and their daughter sported white heart-shared sunglasses. Enrique captioned the pic, "#MEPASE #fourthofjuly," referring to his new single "Me Pasé."

photos
Couples Married on the Fourth of July

Billie posted on her Instagram page photos of herself with fiancé Austen Rydell and their baby boy, Kingston Fisher, from a trip to Lake Bruin in Louisiana. The child's face is not shown in the pics, and in one of them, he is covered with a red, white and blue towel. Billie captioned the post, "#momanddad #takethelake #doinbruin."

The Star Wars actress, daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, announced her son's birth last September in a surprise announcement after keeping her pregnancy private.

See pics of stars celebrating the Fourth of July 2021:

Instagram / Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson

On the Fourth of July, Jessica Simpson shared a photo from her and husband Eric Johnson's son Ace Knute's recent Americana-themed eighth birthday party.

Instagram / Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy

The Dancing With the Stars pro dancer posted this sweet pic of his and his wife and co-star, writing, "Happy 245th America...Celebrate responsibly, don't take any of this freedom for granted and make our with someone you love! #happy4th."

Peta and Maks share a 4-year-old son, Shai.

Instagram / Coco
Coco

Ice-T's wife shared this photo of herself and their 5-year-old daughter Chanel.

Instagram / Enrique Iglesias
Enrique Iglesias

The Latin pop star shared this sweet photo of him hanging out with his and Anna Kournikova's twins, Nicholas and Lucy.

Instagram / Billie Lourd
Billie Lourd

The actress, daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, shared on Instagram this sweet Fourth of July-themed pic of herself with partner Austen Rydell and their baby son, Kingston, from a trip to Lake Bruin, Louisiana.

Instagram / Nikki Bella
Nikki Bella

The Total Bellas star shared on Instagram this sweet photo of herself with her and Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev's 11-month-old son Matteo.

Instagram / January Jones
January Jones

The Mad Men alum shared this playful pic on the Fourth of July, writing, "I'll be your calendar girl! Happy 4th!!"

Instagram / Katy Perry
Kety Perry & Orlando Bloom

The singer posted on Instagram this photo of her and the actor sharing an intimate moment by the pool at a Turkish resort over the Fourth of July holiday.

Trending Stories

1

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Address Counting On Cancellation

2

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead Spotted Together for the First Time

3

Lil' Kim Claps Back at 50 Cent After He Slams 2021 BET Awards Look

4

Nick Cannon Reportedly a Father of 7 as Rumored Girlfriend Gives Birth

5

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus Hold Hands During Fun Theme Park Outing