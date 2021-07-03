Britney Spears' Mother Lynne Spears Speaks Out About Singer's Conservatorship

Britney's turmoil, past and present, and the #FreeBritney campaign are the focus of a recent New York Times-produced Hulu documentary Framing Britney Spears. In February, paparazzi asked Lynne at Los Angeles International Airport about what she thought about the film. She did not respond to the question but did give a non-verbal response when asked about her daughter's well-being.

"She never talks," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "She is very kind and very polite. She looked and nodded when asked how Britney was doing."

A family source also told E! News in February that Lynne, who still lives in the family's hometown of Kentwood, Louisiana, "comes out every few months and spends a good amount of time with Britney" in Los Angeles. The insider added, "When she isn't here, they talk all the time. Lynne wants to help Britney and make sure she has the freedom that she deserves."

This past March, Britney shared on Instagram a throwback clip of her performing, writing in the caption, "Geez … My mom sent this to me and reminded me that I can sing!!!! She said 'You never sing anymore … you need to again !!!!' I've actually never watched this performance … it's definitely from a while ago !!!! It's from one of the first trips I took alone ... mostly I just remember saying 'WOW Singapore'!!!!!"

Britney has not performed since canceling a Las Vegas concert residency in January 2019, citing her father's health issues. Jamie co-managed Britney's personal and medical affairs for the first 11 years of her conservatorship before stepping away from those responsibilities in September 2019, citing his undisclosed illness. An outside professional, Jodi Montgomery, later took over the role as a co-conservator. However, Jamie remains in control of his daughter's estate and is responsible for approving all her expenditures.

In her testimony, which marked her first comments about her conservatorship, Britney slammed her "dad and anyone involved in the conservatorship and my management" and called for it to end without having to undergo an evaluation by a therapist.