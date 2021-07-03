Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Break Their Silence After TLC Cancels Counting On

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar are ready to speak out.
Less than a week after TLC canceled Counting On following 11 seasons, the couple released a statement on behalf of the Duggar family on Saturday, July 3, to address the news.
"It is hard to believe that more than 17 years have passed since we were first contacted by a production company wanting to do a one-hour documentary about the logistics of raising 14 children," the family's statement began. "Our family has grown (and grown up!) before our eyes and on national television, and the journey has been miraculous—following God is an exciting adventure!"
"Since we began filming so long ago, we've had the amazing honor to share our lives, our faith, and our story with you—including some of the most difficult and painful moments our family has ever faced," their statement read.
The family didn't dive into detail regarding some of their more "difficult and painful moments." On April 29, Josh Duggar was arrested in Arkansas and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography. Following his charges, he pled not guilty.
The Duggars' statement continued, "We are full of deep gratitude for the love shown to us and the prayers of so many who have sustained us both now and through the years."
Despite their show's cancellation, it seems Jim Bob and Michelle are looking on the bright side of things.
As they put it, "We look forward to all the new adventures and endeavors that may come our way, and with so many grown children and wonderful grandchildren, we know our love will only continue to multiply!"
Additionally, the family thanked the network's film crew and many others who helped create their reality TV series.
"The wonderful experiences that filming has provided us will be treasured always," they concluded, "and we look forward to discovering what's next for our family and sharing more with you along the way!"
On Tuesday, June 29, TLC announced its decision to end the family's show.
"TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On," the network told E! News in a statement. "TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."
Shortly after the news, Jeremy Vuolo, who is married to Jinger Duggar and appeared on Counting On, supported the move on Instagram.
"We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family," he shared at the time. "It's been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn't have imagined possible."
He added, "We wholeheartedly agree with TLC's decision not to renew Counting On and are excited for the next chapter in our lives."
As fans of the series will know, Counting On debuted in 2015 as a spin-off to 19 Kids and Counting.
However, the family's original series was canceled that same year after a resurfaced police report from 2006 stated Josh was accused of molesting five underage girls as a teen. Following the allegations, his sisters, Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar, came forward as victims.
Although Josh was never charged at the time, he did publicly apologize to "those affected by my actions."
He is currently awaiting trial, which scheduled for Tuesday, July 6.
"We intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly," Josh's attorneys said in a statement to E! News in May. "In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you're accused, you can fight back in the courtroom—and that is exactly what Josh intends to do."
If Josh is found guilty of the charges, he could face up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 for each count.