Iggy Azalea Responds to Accusations of "Blackfishing" in "I Am the Stripclub" Video

The Internet is raising eyebrows about Iggy Azalea's new look in her most recent music video.
The 31-year-old Australian rapper, who is typically blonde, sports black hair and heavy makeup in "I Am the Stripclub," released on Thursday, July 1. After the video hit YouTube, many viewers accused Iggy of "Blackfishing"—or using makeup to appear as though she were of African-American descent.
"I don't care," the rapper tweeted on Friday, July 2, in response to a fan who asked her to respond to the backlash. "F--k those ppl babe lol."
She continued, "I'm the same color as I always am, just in a dimly lit room with red lights. It's the same makeup from every other part of the video just with a Smokey eye and different wig. Just ignore them, who cares? Let em talk."
Iggy later tweeted, "I can't care about something that ridiculous and baseless. I'm wearing a shade 6 in armarni foundation, it's the same shade I've worn for the last 3 years.
It's the same shade in every music video since sally Walker. Suddenly I wear a black wig in a club scene & its an issue."
The rapper's makeup artist Eros also addressed the controversy, defending the star.
He wrote, "She literally wore the same face makeup during every scene of the video... i would know, i did it. Its a shade 6 from armani luminous silk (a light/medium olive undertoned shade if you're curious)."
Fans also spoke out in support of the rapper. "Everyone in the shot is cast in shadow and Iggy herself is visibly much lighter than everyone there. And she has black hair," wrote one user. "I don't know what people expect?"
"Exactly," Iggy replied. "I'm the same color as the other white dancer in the room and not anywhere close to the color of the black dancers. People will say ANYthing to try and cancel me and it's actually kinda funny to watch people so worked up over a black wig and Smokey eye."