See the Exact DM Blake Moynes Sent to Katie Thurston Before The Bachelorette

Blake Moynes spilled all the dirty secrets on his pre-show conversations with The Bachelorette's Katie Thurston.
The 29-year-old contestant, who competed on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' season in 2020, came clean about the content of his social media exchanges with Katie ahead of the show.
"It was right after her first episode, it was right away," Blake said about reaching out to Katie during Matt James' season of The Bachelor on the Click Bait podcast. "This is where people, I think, can take what I'm about to say one way or another."
"She came out of that limo with that vibrator, I was like, ‘Yeah, I like what she's about,'" he confessed, describing what prompted him to DM her. "It's not about the fact that she had a f--king vibrator."
The reality show contestant continued, "It's the fact that she had the balls to have fun with it, and go with it, and go with the flow."
Blake was attracted to Katie's confidence and felt like they had similar vibes.
"It was a simple reach out," he said, recalling his first message to Katie. "It was like, ‘I f--king love that you did that. That was f--king awesome, like, good for you,' this and that."
He denied that his first message asserted any statement of being "super into" Katie.
"When I actually reached out that first time, after the first episode, her responses were very cold back," he revealed. "She was nice, but she didn't open up her dialogue in any way. It was shut down right then and there."
He said he "left" things "alone," but started thinking more and more about pursuing her on the show once there were rumors Katie was the next lead.
"‘What if I just f--king do this and show up,'" he recalled thinking to himself, despite not loving his initial experience on the show.
After hearing that ABC officially announced Katie as the bachelorette, he decided to give it a try and go on The Bachelorette again. Viewers saw Blake show up on the June 28 episode, and it was clear that he had an instant connection with Katie.