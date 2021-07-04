Every Time Simone Biles Proved She Is the GOAT

Watch : Simone Biles Tackles Beauty Standards With SK-II Partnership

You can't hate the player when she's at the top of her game.



Olympian and record-breaking gymnast Simone Biles has proven to be one of the most decorated athletes in the world, accruing a combined total of 30 Olympic and World Championship medals. At just 24 years old, Biles is in fact, the most decorated American gymnast—with the most World medals (25) and most World gold medals (19)—and is widely considered to be the most dominant athlete of all time in the competitive sport.



Ever since Biles officially hit the balance beam competitively in 2011 and struck gold—both in the medals adoring her neck and in the hearts of fans everywhere—she has continuously managed to raise the bar with her accomplishments. Ahead of her participation in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, we're looking back at every instance the young star made our hearts flip with joy.