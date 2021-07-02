Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Says She Was "Treated Like a Different Species" After Gaining Weight

Watch : "Harry Potter" & Daniel Radcliffe 18 Years Later: E! News Rewind

British star Jessie Cave went through a challenging transformation after joining the Harry Potter films, her first major acting role.

In an interview with the U.K. newspaper The Independent, published on Wednesday, June 30, the 34-year-old actress and writer recalled struggling emotionally and feeling that she was treated differently after she put on several pounds after making her debut at age 20 as Lavender Brown in the 2009 movie Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.

"I gained a lot of weight after doing Harry Potter, just because I wasn't starving myself," the actress shared. "And I was growing up and that's just what happens."

Jessie reprised her role in the subsequent seventh and eighth films in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and 2. Filming on the series conclusion began in 2009, less than a year after wrapping production on Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Jessie said that when she returned to reprise her role of Lavender, she "was treated like a different species." She did not elaborate on who behaved this way towards her.