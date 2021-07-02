Kate Middleton Aces Courtside Style During Surprise Wimbledon Appearance

Watch : Prince George Wins Hearts at a Soccer Game!

Kate Middleton served up a stylish fashion moment at Wimbledon.

While tennis fans likely attended the tournament to see the athletes, it was the Duchess of Sussex's surprise appearance on Friday, July 2, that totally turned heads. For the sporting event, Kate, the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, donned a pleated navy polka-dot Alessandra Rich skirt paired with a Smythe blazer.

"With the tournament having to be cancelled last year, it's amazing to see fans and players back inside these iconic grounds," Kate and Prince William's social media accounts wrote on Friday, referencing Wimbledon's 2020 cancellation due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to watching a match on the outer courts with tennis player Tim Henman, Kate visited one of the kitchens on the tournament grounds, where she prepared food and learned how the kitchen helped distribute 200 daily hot meals amid the health crisis.