Kate Middleton Aces Courtside Style During Surprise Wimbledon Appearance

Kate Middleton served up a stylish fashion moment at Wimbledon.
While tennis fans likely attended the tournament to see the athletes, it was the Duchess of Sussex's surprise appearance on Friday, July 2, that totally turned heads. For the sporting event, Kate, the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, donned a pleated navy polka-dot Alessandra Rich skirt paired with a Smythe blazer.
"With the tournament having to be cancelled last year, it's amazing to see fans and players back inside these iconic grounds," Kate and Prince William's social media accounts wrote on Friday, referencing Wimbledon's 2020 cancellation due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In addition to watching a match on the outer courts with tennis player Tim Henman, Kate visited one of the kitchens on the tournament grounds, where she prepared food and learned how the kitchen helped distribute 200 daily hot meals amid the health crisis.
During Kate's appearance on Friday, Wimbledon's Twitter account gushed, "A warm welcome back to The Championships to HRH The Duchess of Cambridge." While Kate offered her "unbiased prediction" of who will win the tournament, writing on Instagram that British tennis players Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will take home trophies.
The mom of three's Wimbledon outing comes just days after she attended another sporting event with her family. On June 29, Kate and William took their eldest son, Prince George, to Wembley Stadium to see England take on Germany in a soccer game.
After England's win, the duke and duchess took to social media to celebrate. Alongside a series of photos from the game, the royals wrote, "Incredible performance @England!"