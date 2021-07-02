How Raven-Symoné's "Amazing" Wife Amanda Inspired Her to Lose Weight

Raven-Symone has a different outlook on life now that she's a married woman.
The former Disney Channel star exclusively told E! News that she was motivated to lose weight after marrying an "amazing woman," Miranda Maday, in June of last year. She remarked, "This was because we want to have a life together."
"She doesn't want to take me to an early grave and I want to make sure I am there for her in the best health possible," the star said, noting that she previously had a doctor's appointment where she received "horrendous numbers" on medical exams.
Since then, the 35-year-old actress has made some adjustments to her lifestyle which resulted in a 30-pound weight loss.
In June, she told Good Morning America she decided to go low carb. "I do very minimal exercise and I am an avid faster. I make sure I have a minimum of 14-hour fast between dinner and...breakfast," she said, before adding this method is what works for her and is not necessarily a recommendation. "I don't try to speak for anybody else."
Although Raven's dropped the pounds, she said she's reluctant to get rid of clothes, even if they're a bit looser these days. She doesn't think she's going to gain the weight back, but joked she's keeping the garments, "just in case something goes down and a girl has heartbreak and I need a Twinkie."
Even so, the That's So Raven actress said she's definitely clearing some room in her closet after coming to the realization that she simply has way too much stuff.
But rather than throw them in the landfill, Raven has chosen the eco-friendly route of donating her gently used clothes to Goodwill. She raved about the company, saying, "Goodwill is within communities where it's the perfect price point and also it helps people within the community with job security. Why not be part of a company who understands the need for education, understands the need for diversity, understands the need for creating a beautiful footprint on our planet and understands the need that people need to go to work and school?"
And now, fans of The Cheetah Girls star can shop for some of her clothing through Raven's Closet.
