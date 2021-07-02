Jude Law’s Influencer Daughter Iris Debuts “Liberating” Buzz Cut

"I take it really seriously," Iris Law told British Vogue of her budding acting career. And she just shaved her head to prove it!
The daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost debuted her new buzz cut for the magazine on Thursday, July 1. It was a bold choice she made to get into character to play punk icon Soo Catwoman, who was known for her short hair with black sides to look like cat ears.
Iris, 20, has already begun filming her first acting project, FX's Pistol, which is about the English punk rock band the Sex Pistols and based on guitarist Steve Jones' memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol. (The mini series also stars Game of Thones' Maisie Williams, who has "gotten really close" with Iris on set.)
She revealed that she was initially worried she would be required to shave her head for the part, telling British Vogue, "What if I have to shave my hair?" But, as she recalled, "when the wig became a possibility, I was almost disappointed that I didn't have to."
So, Iris voluntarily shaved off her long brown locks, which was quite the change compared to her look last March, when she walked the Miu Miu runway during Paris Fashion Week.
"I wanted to do something that felt liberating," Iris said. "The day I shaved my head, I changed my life. I've never done anything like that before."
Hairstylist Anthony Turner was responsible for the transformation, and Iris popped a bottle of Moët once the deed was done.
"I looked in the mirror and thought it was going to be emotional but it wasn't. It felt so positive," she said, adding, "I'm just so confident in it that I don't care" what other people think.
For the record, Maisie, Lila Moss and Marc Jacobs all love it, according to their comments on Iris' Instagram post announcing her edgy 'do.
Alongside the pictures, she wrote, "The day has come! I'm so honoured to have been given the opportunity to debut my new hair with @britishvogue photographed by the amazing @alasdairmclellan. So many wigs and secret hiding my head moments! Which only makes this day more special."
Her mom Sadie expressed how proud she is of her daughter. "So strong and beautiful my darling iris," the Dracula star commented. "Ha ha no more teddy bear hats and i can get to stroke your head now more."
Although the influencer (who is signed with IMG Models) takes acting seriously, Iris explained how she's trying to differentiate herself from her famous parents.
"I want to earn my position as an actress and I never want to do something in my life that I feel like I've been given because of where I came from. I think that'd be a disappointment to myself," she told the outlet.
Above all, "The thing I've inherited from my family is the ability to try new things and not be scared... That's definitely impacted who I am as a person."
She is also studying textiles at Central Saint Martins at the University of the Arts London and, according to the magazine, wants to apply for an Master's degree in bio-textiles afterward. On her days off, she loves "finding different recipes to try and different walking routes to go on" with her boyfriend, model Jyrrel Roberts.