Jude Law’s Influencer Daughter Iris Debuts “Liberating” Buzz Cut

Watch : Jude Law & Natalie Portman Pick Their Pop Star Names

"I take it really seriously," Iris Law told British Vogue of her budding acting career. And she just shaved her head to prove it!

The daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost debuted her new buzz cut for the magazine on Thursday, July 1. It was a bold choice she made to get into character to play punk icon Soo Catwoman, who was known for her short hair with black sides to look like cat ears.

Iris, 20, has already begun filming her first acting project, FX's Pistol, which is about the English punk rock band the Sex Pistols and based on guitarist Steve Jones' memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol. (The mini series also stars Game of Thones' Maisie Williams, who has "gotten really close" with Iris on set.)

She revealed that she was initially worried she would be required to shave her head for the part, telling British Vogue, "What if I have to shave my hair?" But, as she recalled, "when the wig became a possibility, I was almost disappointed that I didn't have to."