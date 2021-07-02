All the Details on Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC

Watch : Did Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Secretly Get Married?!

Get ready for a good bang!

The highly-anticipated annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular kicks off this Sunday, July 4 at 8 p.m. on NBC. After E! News exclusively revealed the star-studded lineup of performers earlier this week, we now want to make sure you have all the details to spend America's birthday with the greatest fireworks display on TV. Wear your stars and stripes, do your holiday makeup and prepare to toast to patriotism in 2021—BBQ and all!

While your favorite stars are grabbing hot dogs and hamburgers to celebrate the Fourth, tune in to see the top musical acts of the year perform for a very special Fireworks Spectacular. Team USA for the summer Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games will even be honored with 350 drones will flying high above the celebration as a monumental send-off to our nation's top athletes.

Get all the details below ahead of NBC's big Fourth of July party!