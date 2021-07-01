Taika Waititi Addresses Those Photos of Him Kissing Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson at a Party

Watch : RaisaVanessa Sisters Dress Katy Perry, Rita Ora, Taylor Swift & More

The internet exploded in late May when Taika Waititi, Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson were seen cuddling and kissing each other.

When asked if the photos that spread upset him, Waititi casually told The Sydney Morning Herald, "Not really."

"I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick," the Thor: Love and Thunder director said. "And also, ‘is it that big a deal?' No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It's fine."

The New Zealand native and Ora have reportedly been moving quickly: The Sydney Morning Herald shared that the British singer had moved in with Waititi in Sydney while he was filming the Marvel Studios film. Thompson is also involved in the movie, along with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.

Waititi became a huge name in Hollywood in 2019 when he wrote and directed the Oscar-winning film Jojo Rabbit. The 45-year-old filmmaker won the Best Adapted Screenplay Academy Award for his work.