J Balvin and Valentina Ferrer Welcome First Baby Together

J Balvin's latest collaboration is his most personal yet.
On Thursday, July 1, the artist's partner, Valentina Ferrer, shared a photo of the newborn's foot on Instagram, writing, "4 days of the best Love."
According to a source, the pair named their baby boy Rio, which the artist seemingly confirmed on Twitter. On June 27, J Balvin tweeted, "Querido Rio." And his friend Zion wrote on Valentina's post, "Saludos A Rio de Parte de Tio Z."
This baby news comes two months after the duo first confirmed Valentina's pregnancy with a photo spread in Vogue Mexico, which showed off the former Miss Argentina's growing baby bump.
At the time, Valentina posted the cover story photo on her Instagram, captioning the sweet shot, "Se va agrandado la familia," which translates to "The family is expanding." While the stars, who first met on the set of J Balvin's "Sigo Extrañándote" music video in 2017, have kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight, Valentina did share her hope for becoming a mom in a 2018 interview. "I want to have a big family—three or four kids," she told the New York Post at the time. "I'm a simple girl."
And although the "I Like It" artist tends to keep his relationship with Valentina close to his heart, he has shared details about another deeply personal journey: his mental health.
"Like any person, I've had some challenges," his November 2020 Instagram post, translated to English, read. "This time, it's anxiety and depression."
"I don't like acting or faking my happiness or pretending that everything is perfect," the 36-year-old "Mi Gente" singer added. "I'm like any person. I'm fragile and vulnerable... possibly more than all of you."
In fact, the artist's 2019 message on mental health actually helped fellow star Camila Cabello get through her own struggle with anxiety.
"I remember bursting out crying because I no longer felt alone, amazed that someone who was achieving such incredible things was still vulnerable and brave enough to share that with the world," the "Havana" singer wrote about her friend for TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020 edition. "If there's one thing I would love everybody to know about him, it's this: José has always been so humble, hardworking and gracious, and so constantly grateful and kind."