Tom Sandoval Says Vanderpump Rules Is Doing Things Bravo Fans Have Never Seen Before

Shaking up cocktails and spilling the tea!

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Thursday, July 1 to dish on the upcoming season of the hit Bravo series. "I can tell you guys that for Bravo this season, we have done three firsts this season that you have never seen on Bravo," Tom revealed exclusively today.

Ariana added, "It's been insanity in the best way."

The Fancy AF mixologists are two of the few remaining original cast members left after a round of firings last year.

"It's crazy, it definitely changes things and honestly we're just going to have to wait and see what happens," Tom previously told KMOV4 reporter Alyssa Toomey a year ago exactly.

In addition to Tom and Ariana, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss will all be returning. And fans can only hope there will be a few new cast members in the mix for season nine.