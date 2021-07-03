Red CarpetKardashiansCeleb CouplesShop E!VideosPhotos

See the Stars of Not Another Teen Movie, Then & Now

Chris Evans and Chyler Leigh starred in the 2001 satire, which spoofed teen comedies such as She's All That, Can't Hardly Wait and more.

By Tierney Bricker Jul 03, 2021
Before he was Captain America, Chris Evans was just a guy spoofing fellow heartthrobs Freddie Prinze Jr. and James Van Der Beek.

Evans' 2001 comedy Not Another Teen Movie, a riff on hit films like She's All That, Can't Hardly Wait and Cruel Intentions, just hit Netflix, reminding us that Steve Rogers has always been pretty damn funny, no matter what Tony Stark might think.

And the future Marvel star wasn't the only young actor taking on his first major film role in the Joel Gallen-directed movie, with Grey's Anatomy and Supergirl fan-fan-favorite Chyler Leigh starring opposite Evans in the flick that became a surprise hit with a $66 million box office gross. 

Plus, NCIS: Los Angeles' Eric Christian Olsen and Lacey Chabert, one of the Hallmark Channel's queens of Christmas, also appeared in Not Another Teen Movie, with Chabert actually satirizing one of her Party of Five co-star's most iconic roles. 

Here's what the cast of Not Another Teen Movie is up to now...

Moviestore/Shutterstock/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Chris Evans

Well, he has America's ass. 

Jake Wyler, "The Popular Jock," was Evan's first lead role in a movie, with the actor going on to star in The Perfect Score and Cellular.

In 2005, Evans landed his first superhero gig, cast as Johnny Storm in Fantastic Four, and going on to appear in the 2007 sequel. But it wasn't until 2010 that the 40-year-old landed his career-defining role as Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America, starring in three standalone movies and four Avengers films before retiring the shield in 2019. (Though it was reported earlier this year that Evans could return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a mysterious project.)

Evans has also appeared in films such as Snowpiercer, Gifted and Knives Out, as well as the Apple TV+ series Defending Jacob, which he also produced. In 2022, he's set to voice Buzz Lightyear in a Toy Story spinoff film and will star alongside Ryan Gosling in Netflix's The Gray Man, which will reunite him with Captain America and Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo

Moviestore/Shutterstock/Phillip Chin/Getty Images for Warner Brothers Television
Chyler Leigh

After Leigh spoofed Rachael Leigh Cook's She's All That character as Janey Briggs, she went on to land main roles in short-lived series such as That '80s Show and Reunion before joining the cast of Grey's Anatomy in 2007 as Lexie Grey, the sister of Ellen Pompeo's Meredith.

Following her shocking exit from the ABC medical hit in 2012, the 39-year-old returned to TV in 2015 as Supergirl's Alex Danvers and has also appeared on The CW's other DC series, including Arrow and The Flash. Earlier this year, she made a surprise return to Grey's along with Eric Dane.

In June 2020, Leigh came out as bisexual in a post on her website Create Change, opening up about how Alex's journey to come out as a lesbian in season two of Supergirl inspired her own journey with her sexuality. 

Leigh was 16 when she met her husband Nathan West at an audition for the pilot of an unsuccessful WB series titled Saving Graces in 1998. The couple wed four years later and have three children: Son Noah, 17, and daughters Taelyn, 14, and Anniston, 12. Leigh and West also record music together under the name WestLeigh.

Moviestore/Shutterstock/Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
Jaime Pressly

Since playing Priscilla, the so-called "nasty cheerleader," Pressly appeared in the films Joe Dirt and I Love You, Man. In 2005, she began starring in the NBC sitcom My Name Is Earl, which ran for four seasons, earning her an Emmy in 2007. After the show was canceled in 2009, she starred in the short-lived shows I Hate My Teenage Daughter and Jennifer Falls before joining the CBS comedy Mom as a recurring character in its second season. By season three, she was made a series regular until the show ended its run in May.

After getting engaged to DJ Eric Calvo in 2006, she gave birth to their son Dezi James in May 2007. After the couple separated in 2008, she married entertainment lawyer Simran Singh in 2009 and, subsequently, filed for divorce in 2011. Two weeks before filing for divorce, she was arrested in Santa Monica on suspicion of driving under the influence. (She pleaded no contest and received three years of informal probation.) In October 2017, the 43-year-old and longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi welcomed twin sons Leo and Lenon.

Moviestore/Shutterstock/Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic
Eric Christian Olsen

After playing Austin, dubbed "the cocky blonde guy," Olsen went on to land the part of Lloyd Christmas in Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, the 2003 prequel to the hit movie Dumb and Dumber. He also co-starred alongside Evans again in 2004's Cellular before kicking off his 12-season-and-counting run as Det. Marty Deeks on CBS' hit procedural NCIS: Los Angeles in 2009. Fun fact: Olsen's brother David is his stunt double and is married to his co-star (and onscreen wife) Daniela Ruah. Olsen also recently served as executive producer on the Hulu comedy series Woke.

In 2012, the 44-year-old married his longtime girlfriend Sarah Wright and the couple have since welcomed three children: Son Wyatt, 7, and daughters Esme, 4, and Winter, 9 months.

Rico Torres/Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock/George Pimentel/Getty Images
Mia Kirshner

The same year she played "the cruelest girl" Catherine—a play on Sarah Michelle Gellar's turn in Cruel Intentions—Kirshner began her four-year run on Fox's 24, later going on to star in Showtime's The L Word. She has also made appearances on The Vampire Diaries and Lost Girl and has starred in CBS: All-Access' Star Trek: Discovery since 2017.

The 46-year-old has been dating Gilmore Girls actor David Sutcliffe since 2016.

Bei/Shutterstock/Paul Archuleta/Getty Images
Lacey Chabert

In a meta twist, Chabert took on the supporting role of "the perfect girl" Amanda Becker, a nod to her Party of Five co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt's character Amanda Beckett in 2000's Can't Hardly Wait.

Chabert was just 12 years old when she began playing gifted violinist Claudia Salinger on the hit Fox drama. She also famously performed the original voice of Meg Griffin in Family Guy, which debuted a year before the drama wrapped, before being replaced by Mila Kunis. Don't feel too bad for her, though. Not only did she star as Gretchen Wieners in the 2004 smash hit Mean Girls, but she's become one of the go-to names for Hallmark's wildly popular Countdown to Christmas programming, starring in 11 holiday films for the network as of 2020. She also fronts the Crossword Mysteries series for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

The 38-year-old married her longtime boyfriend David Nehdar in 2013 and the couple welcomed their daughter, Julia, three years later.

Columbia Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
JoAnna Garcia Swisher

Swisher began her six-year stint on the hit sitcom Reba the same year she played Sandy Sue, "the new girl in school." Following the end of Reba in 2007, the actress starred in the short-lived WB series Privileged and made appearances on Gossip Girl, How I Met Your Mother, The Mindy Project and played Disney princess Ariel on Once Upon a Time. She currently stars as Maddie Townsend in the hit Netflix series Sweet Magnolias.

The 41-year-old married former Yankees baseball player Nick Swisher in 2010, with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Melissa Peterman and Reba McEntire serving as her bridesmaids. The Swishers have two daughters, Emerson Jay, 8, and Sailor Stevie, 5.

Moviestore/Shutterstock/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
Sam Huntington

Following his time as "sensitive guy" Ox, a spoof of Chris Klein's Oz from American Pie, Huntington went on to play Jimmy Olsen in 2006's Superman Returns and starred in the Syfy series Being Human from 2011 to 2014. He's also made appearances on iZombie, The Resident and Good Girls and had a small role in 2017's Psych: The Movie

The 39-year-old married film producer Rachel Klein in 2006.

Not Another Teen Movie is streaming on Netflix.

