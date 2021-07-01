Iggy Azalea Supports Britney Spears' Allegation That Jamie Spears Was "Abusive" During Conservatorship

Watch : Christina Aguilera Slams "Demeaning" Treatment of Britney Spears

Iggy Azalea is speaking up and sending her support to Britney Spears.

In a social media post shared on June 30, the rapper shared a glimpse into her experience working with the Grammy winner for their collaboration titled "Pretty Girls." According to Iggy, she found herself interacting with Britney's dad Jamie Spears.

"It's basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal," Iggy wrote on Twitter. "During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father last week and I just want to back her up & tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying."

Iggy continued, "I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre & trivial things: Like how many sodas she was allowed to drink. Why is that even necessary?"

On June 23, Britney addressed a Los Angeles judge remotely during a hearing on her conservatorship. The 39-year-old mother of two described the conservatorship as "abusive" and asked for it to be terminated.