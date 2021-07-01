Martha Stewart Asks "Fake Doctor" Ellen Pompeo for Medical Advice After Rupturing Achilles Tendon

Watch : How Martha Stewart's Living a Hot Girl Summer in Quarantine

Feel better, Martha Stewart!

The lifestyle expert took to Instagram on June 30 to share a picture of her foot and leg wrapped in medical bandages. "Not the prettiest photo nor the happiest back story," she wrote. "Bad timing all around. Ruptured my Achilles' tendon a while ago. Tried to get it to heal on its own to no avail."

Stewart then informed her 1.4 million followers that she had a three-hour operation, performed by NYU Langone Health's orthopedic surgeon Dr. John Kennedy in New York, earlier this week to "repair the damage" and that she's recovering from the procedure.

"Recuperating at home," she added. "I have been ordered to lay still with leg elevated for two weeks. After that another two to four weeks of crutches. Then maybe some more normal activity."

So how exactly did Stewart get injured? "Most such ruptures occur when dancing or playing sports," the 79-year-old star explained. "Mine was caused by a surprise step into a hole in the dark getting out of the car. Thank you NYU for attempting to make me whole again."