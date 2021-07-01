Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Calls Out "Haters" Who Say Her Breasts Are Fake

Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews has no problem with defending her appearance.
The couple has been enjoying a leisurely vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Brittany posted an Instagram carousel of bikini pics on Wednesday, June 30 that show herself soaking up the sun during a boat excursion. In the caption, she took pride in her physique, which she credited to recently having welcomed the couple's first child, daughter Sterling, in February.
"Haters will say they are fake, but breastfeeding moms will understand," the 25-year-old fitness influencer wrote to accompany the images of herself lounging in an orange-hued bathing suit. She added shrugging and kissing emojis.
Numerous supporters shared encouragement in the comments, including one individual who wrote, "We stan a breastfeeding augmentation." This led Brittany to respond with multiple laughing emojis.
However, the post was also greeted by remarks from social media users who Brittany might refer to as, well, haters. One person wrote, "I don't think anyone thinks that I think she was just using it as an excuse to post a bikini pic."
Another follower wrote, "But why even post this? The attention grab over the last several months is a far cry from the Brittany on IG a couple years ago." And a third person shared, "This is such a weird post lol."
This isn't the first time Brittany, who got engaged to the 25-year-old NFL superstar in September 2020, has reacted to Instagram comments she didn't appreciate.
In February, after some individuals posted negative remarks about her maternity photo, she fired back with, "Women being hateful to other women on social media seriously needs to stop!"