Affordable Groomsmen Gifts Your Friends Will Actually Keep

Show your appreciation for your boys without going over your budget.

By Marenah Dobin Jun 30, 2021 10:24 PMTags
E-comm: Groomsman Gifts

Engagements have always been a celebrated life milestone, but nowadays, groomsman and bridesmaid proposals are a big thing. Sure, you could just call up your best friends or throw them all in group chat, but why not go the extra mile for the people in your inner circle?

If you're not sure what to buy for your groomsmen, there's no need to panic because we did all the research for you. All you have to do is click "add to cart." If you want to hype up the excitement leading into your bachelor party and wedding, a great present is the perfect start to the experience.

Light Knife Bottle Opener Credit Card Sized Personnalized

It's always a good call to have a bottle opener on hand. This one is the size of a credit card, which means it's easy to fit in your wallet. You can personalize it with your friends' names, the wedding date, a nickname, a hashtag, or anything else that's applicable.

$12
Etsy

Bindle Bottle 24oz Black Stainless Steel Double Walled & Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle with Storage/Stash Compartment

You could give your friend a water bottle and/or a wallet, but why not go for the combo instead? This bottle has a storage/stash compartment for you to hold your keys, cards, and other small essentials. The vacuum insulated water bottle keeps your drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 hours.

$39
Amazon

My Only Decision - Black and White Will you be my Best Man / Groomsman / Usher Wedding Proposal Card

Don't send a sappy card. This card is so funny.... and so true for many grooms out there.

$4
Etsy

Birdy Grey Navy Blue Suit by Suit Shop- Jacket and Pants Included

The best gift you can give groomsmen is a decrease in their expenses for your wedding. If the budget allows, pay for their suits

$196
Birdy Grey

Personalized Golf Balls for Groomsman

Instead of mailing a gift to your friend, meet up at the golf course and give him this. The set includes three personalized Wilson golf balls, a golf marker, and golf tees.

$16
Etsy

Personalized Cufflinks Tie Clip Money Clip Set with Wood Box - Groomsman Gift

If you don't feel like putting a gift box together, go for an all-inclusive option. This wooden box has a set of cufflinks, tie bar, and a money clip that can all be personalized.

$30
Etsy

Will You Be My Groomsman Card

Don't go for the fluff with your groomsman gifting. Just get down to brass tacks and invite them to the open bar with this card.

$4
Etsy

Nintendo Entertainment System NES Classic Edition- Game Console With Controller Included

Yes, this is a pricey gift, but who doesn't love old school Nintendo? This classic videogame console comes with a controller and 30 games already installed, including Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda.

$192
$183
Amazon

Derek Dahl & Sam Buss Mini Flip Cup Game

This portable set lets you launch into the classic drinking game no matter you are.

$40
Uncommon Goods

Game Tickets

Bring your boys to a sports game instead of giving them a tangible gift. And this is something you can enjoy too.

@
Ticketmaster

