Kaley Cuoco Jokes She's "Sincerely Impressed" With Karl Cook for Making It to 3 Years of Marriage

Kaley Cuoco is wondering how she's lucky enough to call Karl Cook her husband.
On Wednesday, June 30, the Big Bang Theory actress shared that it was on this day exactly five years ago that she met the love of her life in New York.
"2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married!" the star shared, before joking, "Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I'm sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol"
She added, "I love you oh so much you have no idea …happy anniversary!!!"
Though Kaley was joking, Chelsea Handler reminded her, "Kaley- everyone LOVES you, that's why he's stayed married to you. It's you." In response, Kaley wrote on her Instagram Story, "OMG @chelseahandler I love YOU!!!!"
It's obvious Chelsea is right about Karl loving her. After all, he spontaneously returned from a big work event to be there for her during the 2020 Golden Globes, which Kaley documented on her Instagram.
At the time, she told followers, "So most of you know that Karl has been away at WEF [Winter Equestrian Festival], a big equestrian event circuit, for many, many, many, many weeks, and was not going to be able to come to for the Globes tomorrow. But we had talked about it, and it was okay, because it's virtual and I didn't want to make him come back for that. Well, I just answered the door and...he showed up."
As Karl put it, "I was in the area."
Though The Flight Attendant actress lost the Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy award to Schitt's Creek star Catherine O'Hara, Kaley and Karl still celebrated by eating an assortment of cakes, pizza and mac and cheese. And it was definitely a moment worth commemorating since it marked her first-ever Golden Globe nomination.
Now, the starlet is hard at work on season two of HBO Max's The Flight Attendant. She recently told E! News the upcoming season will see her character, Cassie, navigate sobriety in Los Angeles, which has its pros and cons.
"We moved the show to L.A. and Cassie will be moving to L.A., which will be obviously not a good move for her," she explained. "And then she's very black and white and I think she thinks this is going to be an easy fix. Like, 'Oh great, now that I'm sober I'm going to put the past behind me.' I think she's gonna learn super-fast that that is not how life works. And I get to be in my own bed every night—it's a win-win."
Karl will also be happy to have Kaley nearby, as they only moved in together more than a year after tying the knot in June 2018. She joked last April that the move was a big change, but they still "like each other."