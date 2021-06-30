Sandra Oh Reminds Us She's the "F--ker in Charge" in First Teaser for Netflix's The Chair

Sandra Oh wants you to know she's the "f--ker in charge" in Netflix's new dramedy.
On Wednesday, June 30, the streaming service released the first trailer for their new show, The Chair, starring the critically-acclaimed actress. In the new sneak peek, Ji-Yoon Kim (Oh) is seen stepping into her role at the (fictional) Pembroke University. Even though there is no dialogue in this teaser, the actions of the leading lady say plenty.
For starters, after proudly taking in her office door, which reads, "Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, Chair, Department of English," she settles into her academic space. On her desk, there's a very telling nameplate that declares, "F--ker in Charge of You F--king F--ks."
The message is loud and clear: The boss has arrived.
With a smile, Ji-Yoon takes a seat, only to fall off her chair. We have a feeling this a metaphor for the hilarity and chaos that we expect from this new series.
"The Chair follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University," teased Netflix's description. "Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of color at the university."
We are, understandably, excited for The Chair as Oh has yet to disappoint with her television projects. You may've heard of her biggest hits, you know, Grey's Anatomy and Killing Eve.
Not to mention, the series, which comes from writer, showrunner and executive producer Amanda Peet, also stars Holland Taylor, Jay Duplass, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, Everly Carganilla and David Morse.
Catch the first teaser for yourself above.
The Chair premieres August 20 on Netflix.